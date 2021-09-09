Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $321.55 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

