Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB traded down $23.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.83. 74,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

