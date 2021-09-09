BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Up 10%

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.18. 7,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 2,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.