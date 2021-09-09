BinaryX (BNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $18.53 or 0.00039261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $24.75 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.60 or 0.01100753 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.