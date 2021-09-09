Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $4.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.05. 758,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.24 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.62.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.66, for a total transaction of $2,308,071.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,433 shares of company stock worth $65,152,438. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

