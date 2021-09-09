Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $4.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $317,798.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,237.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,433 shares of company stock valued at $65,152,438 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

