BidiPass Market Capitalization Achieves $191,085.34 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. BidiPass has a market cap of $191,085.34 and $38.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

