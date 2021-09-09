Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $38,773,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,013,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,201 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.