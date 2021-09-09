Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

