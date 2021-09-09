Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

