Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 191 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

