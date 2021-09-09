Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,500 Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bar Harbor Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First National Bank acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

BHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $397.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

