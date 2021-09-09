Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,318 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.