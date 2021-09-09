Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $186.30 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average is $158.78.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

