Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $123,424.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00170807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 9,756,322 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,033 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.