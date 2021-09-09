Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 27,290 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,290 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

