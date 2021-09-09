Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

GILD stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.