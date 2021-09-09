Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $360.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.14 and its 200 day moving average is $350.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

