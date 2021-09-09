Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 843.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 101.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,437 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

