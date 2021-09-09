Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.