Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

