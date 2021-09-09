Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average of $136.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

