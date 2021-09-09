Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $135.17 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

