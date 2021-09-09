Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Down 50.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 46.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $67,233.06 and approximately $3,781.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 339.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

