BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$69.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. BCE traded as high as C$66.88 and last traded at C$66.80, with a volume of 7635242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.02.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.25.

Get BCE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The company has a market cap of C$60.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.