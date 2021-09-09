Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.9% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $244.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

