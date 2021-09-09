Bbva USA Makes New $30,000 Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TriMas by 48.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TriMas by 234.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TriMas by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $30.88 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million. Research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

