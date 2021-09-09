Bbva USA Invests $32,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

LCII opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

