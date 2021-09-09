Bbva USA Acquires New Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trustmark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

