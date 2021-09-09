Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.86 ($116.30).

Shares of BMW opened at €78.61 ($92.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

