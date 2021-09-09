Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.45.

NYSE:BAX opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Baxter International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

