Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,149. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

