Basswood Capital Management, L Purchases 21,648 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 21,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $715,899.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $426,749.30.

On Monday, August 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

