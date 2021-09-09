Barclays Increases PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 730

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

PAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 621 ($8.11).

Shares of PAGE stock traded up GBX 15.24 ($0.20) on Thursday, reaching GBX 631.24 ($8.25). 569,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,989. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 641.50 ($8.38). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 565.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

