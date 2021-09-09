Barclays Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €9.00 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INGA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.30 ($14.47).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

