Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 34,448 shares.The stock last traded at $3.48 and had previously closed at $3.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.