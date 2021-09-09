Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,638 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,638 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $103,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $145.73 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.12.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

