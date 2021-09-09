Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $229,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,493 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

APA stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

