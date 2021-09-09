Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $230,235,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $9,273,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 662.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,882 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 158.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 987,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 605,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.