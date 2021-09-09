Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $92,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,611 shares of company stock worth $759,073. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

