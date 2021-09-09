Baker Hughes’ (BKR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BKR. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

BKR stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

