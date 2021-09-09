Badger DAO Price Down 27.3% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $19.54 or 0.00042155 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $197.70 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00060393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00168285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

