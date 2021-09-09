Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $21.77

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $22.70. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 5 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on AZRE. HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Azure Power Global by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

