Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AVGR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 650,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Avinger has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 820,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avinger by 1,762,538.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,044,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 290.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 614,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 105.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

