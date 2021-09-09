Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after acquiring an additional 339,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 971,135 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,008,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 503,293 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

