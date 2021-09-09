Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

