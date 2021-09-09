Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $351,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton stock opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

