Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

