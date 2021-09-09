Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Biodesix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 92,592 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biodesix by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 232,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 8,396 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,503.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 321,440 shares of company stock worth $2,414,804. 53.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. Biodesix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

