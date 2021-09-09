Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of CDMO opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.40 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avid Bioservices stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 148.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 357,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

